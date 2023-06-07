News you can trust since 1737
Brad Lyons signs new deal at Kilmarnock

Former Irish League player Brad Lyons has signed a new two-year deal at Kilmarnock after helping the club escape relegation.
By PA Sport
Published 7th Jun 2023, 21:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 22:02 BST

The Northern Ireland midfielder made 15 cinch Premiership appearances last season and scored in the decisive 3-1 win over Ross County on the final day, after coming into the team for the equally important 3-0 win at Dundee United days earlier.

The 26-year-old former Coleraine, Blackburn, St Mirren and Morecambe player told Killie’s website: “I love the club and community, so it was easy for me to re-sign.

“Towards the end of the season I think that I showed my true self, so I’m really glad the club offered me a new deal. The manager’s message to me is to try and be more consistent with playing levels.

Brad Lyons as a Coleraine player in 2018
Brad Lyons as a Coleraine player in 2018
“I’ve now shown what I’m worth, so that’s the level I need to hit every week.”

