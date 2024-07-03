Braiden Graham completes move to Premier League outfit Everton from Linfield

After impressing for Linfield, teenager Braiden Graham is joining Premier League side Everton. PIC: INPHO/Brian Little

Northern Ireland youth international Braiden Graham has completed a move to Premier League outfit Everton from Linfield.

The 16-year-old made a significant impression during his time at Windsor Park, progressing through the ranks to become the club’s youngest-ever senior player after coming off the bench aged 15 years and 137 days during a Premiership victory over Dungannon Swifts last year.

He continued to make an impact throughout the 2023/24 season for David Healy’s side, scoring in their BetMcLean Cup quarter-final victory over Larne before the Blues went on to lift the trophy by beating Portadown in March’s showpiece decider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Healy, who is Northern Ireland’s record goalscorer, met with Graham this week before he departs for Goodison Park, where he’ll link up with Leighton Baines’ U18 side, and back in April predicted that the teenage sensation could one day make his mark on the international stage.

"I have no doubt that in four or five years’ time when I'm coming to watch Northern Ireland that, hopefully, Braiden is leading the line - that's how highly I rate him,” he said. "Our academy staff and people around need to take great credit for that with the way they've nurtured him.

"Andy Waterworth and the JD Academy over the last couple of years have given him an opportunity to train on a daily basis and he has been in our environment since he made his debut last year. He's been an absolute credit.

"There's so much development still to come, which is a good thing - he's starting to sprout up a bit and he has all the attributes in his game to go and be a good player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad