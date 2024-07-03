Braiden Graham completes move to Premier League outfit Everton from Linfield
The 16-year-old made a significant impression during his time at Windsor Park, progressing through the ranks to become the club’s youngest-ever senior player after coming off the bench aged 15 years and 137 days during a Premiership victory over Dungannon Swifts last year.
He continued to make an impact throughout the 2023/24 season for David Healy’s side, scoring in their BetMcLean Cup quarter-final victory over Larne before the Blues went on to lift the trophy by beating Portadown in March’s showpiece decider.
Healy, who is Northern Ireland’s record goalscorer, met with Graham this week before he departs for Goodison Park, where he’ll link up with Leighton Baines’ U18 side, and back in April predicted that the teenage sensation could one day make his mark on the international stage.
"I have no doubt that in four or five years’ time when I'm coming to watch Northern Ireland that, hopefully, Braiden is leading the line - that's how highly I rate him,” he said. "Our academy staff and people around need to take great credit for that with the way they've nurtured him.
"Andy Waterworth and the JD Academy over the last couple of years have given him an opportunity to train on a daily basis and he has been in our environment since he made his debut last year. He's been an absolute credit.
"There's so much development still to come, which is a good thing - he's starting to sprout up a bit and he has all the attributes in his game to go and be a good player.
"We'll wish him well in the summer when he goes and I've no doubt in the next three, four or five years that this boy has the attributes to be a really good player, without putting too much pressure on him of course."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.