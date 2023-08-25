News you can trust since 1737
Braidmen are getting better as a team and a rub of the green can help us pick up points, says striker Johnny McMurray

Ballymena United striker Johnny McMurray has hailed Jim Ervin's leadership at the Sky Blues so far as the Braidmen go in search of their first points of the season.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 25th Aug 2023, 08:00 BST- 2 min read

United have lost their opening four games since Ervin took the reins as their tough start to the Premiership campaign continues with a visit of Glentoran this evening.

Despite nothing to show for their efforts so far, McMurray believes they aren't far away from getting points on the board after losing late on against Linfield last week.

"To be honest, I'm looking forward to the game against Glentoran as I feel we are getting a lot better as a team,” he said.

Ballymena United striker Johnny McMurray (right) will be aiming to shoot down Glentoran this eveningBallymena United striker Johnny McMurray (right) will be aiming to shoot down Glentoran this evening
Ballymena United striker Johnny McMurray (right) will be aiming to shoot down Glentoran this evening
"Our start to the league has been difficult and it will continue to be that way but I think we are knocking on the door.

"The result against Linfield was tough to take as I thought we played well and we are still gelling as a team as a host of new faces have arrived in the summer.

"We worked really hard but it was a sucker punch at the end, and you can’t take anything away from Chris McKee as it was a really good finish, but hopefully, we can get a rub of the green to get going.

"Since Jim's come in, he's handled it really well and how he goes about his business has made things easier for us.

"It's a tough league and with our difficult start, I think people are writing us off which helps to take the pressure off us.

"I don't think our performances have been bad, it's just been conceding soft goals and not taking chances that come our way."

McMurray returned to the Ballymena Showgrounds for a second spell in the summer after leaving Warrenpoint Town following their demotion to the third tier.

The ex-Crusaders, Larne and Cliftonville ace insists he has loved every minute since walking back through the door and he is now embracing a senior status within the Sky Blues changing room.

He added: "I feel really comfortable and it feels like I've gone back home as I recognise the same faces and people as I did before.

"Everyone at Ballymena understood why I left the first time to play full-time football but it's great to be back and I've always loved my time here.

"I'd just like the club to get a run of results now and give the fans something to shout about.

"I feel like we have a mix of experienced players and young guys.

"I'm probably more towards the senior end but it doesn't seem that long ago that I was a young kid in a Cliftonville changing room with big personalities.

"My knees certainly feel a bit older but I know there's a few more years in me yet.

"I definitely feel like one of the more senior players in the squad but you also have the likes of Sean O'Neill, Colin Coates and Steven McCullough who can pass on their words of wisdom."

