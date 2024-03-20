Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 30-year-old arrived at Shamrock Park during the January transfer window and made his biggest impact yet by scoring Portadown’s equaliser after Max Miller had handed the hosts a lead before assisting both Eamon Fyfe and Zach Barr.

Victory means Niall Currie’s side have moved into third spot – just four points adrift of leaders Dundela – with seven matches left to play in their bid for top-flight promotion.

Diau’s display also helped the County Armagh outfit follow up Saturday’s dramatic 2-1 triumph over Institute with another positive result after consecutive cup defeats to Premiership opposition in Cliftonville (Irish Cup quarter-final) and Linfield (BetMcLean Cup final).

Portadown's Brandon Diau celebrates scoring against Ards. PIC: Sarah Harkness/Pacemaker Press

The former Congo youth international, who started out in Bayer Leverkusen’s academy, has played in seven different countries – Germany, Israel, England, Romania, Iceland, Wales and now Northern Ireland – but says the support he’s received from the Ports faithful is unrivalled.

He has also built up a significant online following with over 284,000 people tracking his football journey on TikTok while Diau’s videos on his ‘365 Challenge’ account have received a whopping 8.7million likes.

"From the day I came in the fans have been so supportive and I really appreciate it,” he told the club’s media channel. “I've played for quite a few clubs, but I have to say Portadown fans are one of a kind and give the best support of all the teams I've played for.

"I really appreciate that and they are with me through good and bad times, so I appreciate that.

"I could have scored a hat-trick today! The most important thing is the three points and if goals and assists help out the team that's great, but it's more important that the team wins. We've six games left and hopefully we win all of them."

Diau hadn’t featured for Portadown since their 2-2 league draw with Annagh United last month, but certainly repaid the faith put in him by boss Currie in County Down.

"First of all I'm really glad to start the game because it's been a bit difficult the last few days and weeks to be out of the team,” he added. “It's a very difficult place to come (Clandeboye Park) and to play well and try to get the three points because it was a must-win game for us in our ambitions to get promoted.

"It was a difficult start for us but overall it's job done. We didn't play too well but the three points were the most important thing. I always try to help out the team with goals and good performances so I'm glad we got the three points.

"It was a bit of confusion at first (the corner which led to Diau’s goal) because we set up a different corner routine so I wasn't too sure, but then I saw the ball coming to me and I was surprised that I'm there!