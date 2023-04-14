News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING: Larne win maiden Danske Bank Premiership title following victory over Crusaders

Larne have won their first Danske Bank Premiership title after goals from Andy Ryan and Lee Bonis secured a 2-0 victory over Crusaders at Seaview.

By Johnny Morton
Published 14th Apr 2023, 21:34 BST- 1 min read

With only a point required for glory, Ryan settled any nerves in the visiting ranks when he found the net after 12 minutes, nipping in front of the Crues defence to poke the ball past Jonny Tuffey from a Michael Glynn cross.

The game then turned even further in Larne’s favour before half-time when home skipper Billy Joe Burns was shown a straight red card after throwing the ball at Shaun Want, which is set to rule him out of their Irish Cup final showdown with Ballymena United next month.

Bonis, one of the headline signings made by manager Tiernan Lynch in recent seasons, was the man to seal a maiden top-flight crown for the Inver Park outfit in the 63rd minute.

Andy Ryan celebrates after opening the scoring for Larne at SeaviewAndy Ryan celebrates after opening the scoring for Larne at Seaview
Andy Ryan celebrates after opening the scoring for Larne at Seaview
More match reaction to follow soon…

