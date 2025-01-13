Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Manager Kevin Deery is expected to hand new signing Brendan Barr his Institute debut in Tuesday's Clearer Water Irish Cup rescheduled fifth-round clash at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

​Former Derry City and Finn Harps midfielder Barr, became Deery's second signing of the January transfer window after leaving Ballymena United and joins Dungannon Swifts loanee Aidan Hegarty in the squad to face Dean Smith's Sports Direct Premiership side Loughgall.

With Callum McKay also expected to arrive, the 'Stute boss has been busy ahead of what will be his team's first outing of 2025 following the original postponement of the tie and Saturday's Championship clash with Ards.

"We will get nothing easy with Loughgall, we know that," said the Institute boss, "Over the last few years, the way they've built up their club to go up into the Premiership and have a brilliant season, it's been impressive. This year, with the second season, they've found it more difficult but we see that with every team.

Brendan Barr, the latest Institute signing, on show for Ballymena United during 2021. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

"You could look at ourselves. Last year we were jumping out of our skins and then we lost a few players which takes its toll on a club. Loughgall are the same, they are in exactly the same boat, albeit in a division above.

"However we just want to focus on ourselves, play really well in the game and give ourselves every chance of being in the next round."

With a sixth-round tie against the winners of another rescheduled game being played on Tuesday - Dollingstown v Ballyclare - the reward, Deery believes any one of those four teams could realistically harbour hopes of a decent cup run.

"The motivation for both teams - and no disrespect to anyone - but the next tie is Dollingstown or Ballyclare,” he said. “And those two teams will be looking at the next round in the same way, as a reasonable chance to progress further.

"You have to be sensible in this game. It's not as if the sixth-round draw is away to Linfield or Larne.

"Whichever team comes through our tie, you have the opportunity to play Ballyclare or Dollingstown, which would be another really tight game but one either side is capable of winning. So we have motivation there to try and come through this tie."

Confirming Barr would play some part on Tuesday, Deery said the midfielder could become a key player for Institute but warned he would need time to regain match fitness.

"With Ballymena bringing in quite a few players over recent times, it maybe hasn't gone the way Brendan wanted so, no, he has come in over the last few weeks and got a feel for us and there's a smile on his face again,” said Deery. "That's what we try to encourage with the way we play and train, so Brendan has been enjoying his training.

"It's now just about getting minutes into him and getting him up to speed because he'll be able to help the young squad we have.