Brighton & Hove Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler admits he’s excited for Ruairi McConville’s future after handing the former Linfield youngster his senior Seagulls debut during Saturday’s FA Cup win over Norwich City.

McConville came through the youth ranks at Windsor Park before departing for Premier League outfit Brighton in 2021 and has long been considered one for the future after a string of impressive performances for the club’s U21 side.

The 19-year-old was included in Brighton’s matchday squads for league fixtures against Bournemouth, Southampton, Fulham, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa this season without getting off the bench, but Hurzeler gave McConville his maiden opportunity in their 4-0 weekend success at Carrow Road.

McConville played the final 20 minutes in defence alongside Jan Paul van Hecke and it continues what has been a tremendous rise for the teenager, who made his Northern Ireland debut against Belarus in Belfast in November and started in a 2-2 draw with Luxembourg a few days later.

Ruairi McConville made his senior Brighton debut in their FA Cup win over Norwich City. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

“It’s the Brighton way to develop young players,” said Hurzeler. "They do a great job in the Academy and we have an unbelievable under-21 coach in Shannon Ruth.

"Ruairi is very mature for his age, a great personality and deserved to be in the squad. I’m happy he had his chance today and he took it impressively. It will be interesting to see how he develops.”

McConville had been due to captain Northern Ireland’s U19 side in their European Championship campaign last summer but missed out on the tournament due to injury.

He made the step up to U21 level in November 2023, starting for Tommy Wright’s side as they lost 3-0 to an England team that included the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite, Harvey Elliott and Jarell Quansah.

He’s been able to experience training alongside proven international defenders at Brighton, such as captain Lewis Dunk and Joel Veltman, who played 28 times for the Netherlands, including at the 2014 World Cup, and the former De La Salle College student has previously spoken about his desire to make a breakthrough at the Amex Stadium.

“It’s exciting for me to be part of a club which is on the up,” he said during the summer. “They (Brighton) have the model of 33 per cent of academy players can play for the first team but you have to work hard to earn those opportunities – that's my main aim.

“Some of the players have moved on for millions and it’s a pleasure to train with them every day – it's where we want to be and it can make me a better player. Hopefully, more opportunities will arise next season.

“James (Milner) has been injured but you see him in the gym and you can see what you have to do to stay at that level. It’s amazing to have those players who can help you, Adam Lallana before he left was also a big help. They want to see our careers develop.