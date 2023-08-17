“It was poor...if I didn’t score I would have been 3 out of 10,” said Cooper in the aftermath of a 4-2 victory at Windsor Park which featured his dancing feet and composed finish as the major talking point. "A lot of things didn’t come off tonight but the one that did went in.

"Until that goal they (the fans) maybe wouldn’t have been as pleased with me!"

Cooper’s show of balance and brilliance by picking up the ball wide on the right, twisting and turning before skipping between two Glenavon defenders and around another into the box then curling home from a tight angle attracted plenty of praise across social media.

One fan posted ‘thought that was Messi playing for The Blues some goal’ and another declared ‘Excellent Joel, if that had been the Best boy they would be showing it over and over again’.

Cooper opted to focus on the final touch as his most pleasing part of the goal.

“I always find it hard to talk about a goal as it’s instinct,” he said. "Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t, in those tight areas it only takes a nick off a defender.

"I was more glad about the finish when I got into that area.

Linfield's Joel Cooper with the finishing touch to a fine solo run against Glenavon at Windsor Park. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker)

"In pre-season at times I got in there and lashed at it but I took my time and picked my spot and was glad to see it nestle.

"In pre-season it went everywhere but the net...last week I lashed at one and I think it went over the stand.

"We work to get it into an attacking area, then once you’re in that attacking area it’s go and play and do what you see.

"Sometimes I come off the pitch thinking ‘I should have done more’.

"But it’s good, the support I’ve had personally has been quality.

"Sometimes when not having the best of games you look to the crowd and they give you that lift you need.

"It was nice coming off and getting that ovation, hopefully they enjoyed the goal.”

Cooper, having scored in successive games to kick off the Premiership campaign, is relishing every minute out on the pitch and counting the days between games.

Linfield will follow up Tuesday’s home win with a road trip to Ballymena United on Friday.

"Personally this season I want to get more involved in games,” said Cooper. “I don’t know if it was fitness-wise or whatever but last season I don’t think I got involved enough.

"I just want to improve on last year, as an attacker I just want to score and create in every game I play.

“I do feel sharper than I was last year when playing through a couple of injuries...I feel a lot stronger and fitter, a lot happier.

"I need to keep improving but the only thing that’s going to do that is games but we’ve plenty coming up so I need to keep going.

"I want to play and play...it’s the match fitness you need.

"No doubt Ballymena will be fired up, making it very hard for us.