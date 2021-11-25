Brilliant Northern Ireland thump North Macedonia 11-0 in World Cup qualifier

Rachel Furness netted a hat-trick and has now equalled Northern Ireland great David Healy’s tally of 36 goals as she starred in a memorable performance in Skopje.

Simone Magill scored four times for Kenny Shiels’ triumphant side, who are now level on points with Austria in second place in Group D.

Northern Ireland’s other goals were scored by Rebecca McKenna, Lauren Wade and Kirsty McGuinness - all on target in the first half - while Rebecca Holloway added her name to the scoresheet in injury time in the side’s record victory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland's Rachel Furness celebrates scoring her hat-trick against North Macedonia at the FFM Training Centre, Skopje. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye.

More to follow.

-----------------------

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.