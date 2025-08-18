Bristol Rovers enter race for Larne midfielder after League Two rivals return with improved offer

Bristol Rovers have entered the race to sign Larne midfielder Dylan Sloan with the League Two outfit interested in making a move ahead of the transfer window closing on September 1.

It’s understood Rovers are keen to acquire the services of Sloan, who featured in four of Larne’s six Conference League qualifying matches this summer before their run was ended by Portuguese top-flight side Santa Clara last week.

The 21-year-old has already racked up 59 Premiership appearances for the Inver Reds, playing his part in their back-to-back Gibson Cup successes during the 2022/23 and 2023/24 campaigns.

Sloan also helped them create Irish League history by qualifying for the Conference League last term.

Dylan Sloan has attracted interest from England this summer. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

He featured in all six League Phase fixtures, starting against Molde, Shamrock Rovers, St Gallen and NK Olimpija, while Sloan also came off the bench as a late substitute in Larne’s historic victory over KAA Gent.

Rovers are the latest English club to register an interest in Sloan after Walsall had an initial bid rejected by Larne earlier this summer.

They returned with an improved offer, but it’s understood the West Midlands outfit are still waiting on a response to that proposal while Rovers are also seeking engagement regarding their interest.

Rovers are keen to make further improvements after losing their opening three matches of the season, including Saturday’s defeat to Chesterfield where Sloan’s former Larne team-mate Lee Bonis played 83 minutes, while Walsall currently sit in seventh.

Northern Ireland U21 international Sloan started in Larne’s opening 1-0 Premiership defeat to Coleraine – they’ll be back in league action away to Cliftonville on Tuesday evening – and was an unused substitute in Thursday’s Conference League third qualifying round second-leg draw with Santa Clara.

Sloan received high praise from Gary Haveron, who served as Larne head coach last term before stepping back into his assistant role to Nathan Rooney ahead of this season.

"Dylan has nearly 20 European games under his belt which is an unbelievable education for him,” said Haveron last season. "His market value goes through the roof because he knows he can play in the Conference League and is capable of playing at that level.

"I believe this kid can go as far as he wants and getting that European experience will only benefit him and make him a better player.

"Every single team in this league should want to get group stages and everybody who works in football in Northern Ireland should want that experience because it's the pinnacle of football.

"They've tasted what it's like and the hunger hasn't waned for wanting it again. Our boys get opportunities that players in the Championship and lower-half of the Premier League will never experience.