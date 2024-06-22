Hat-trick hero Caitlin McGuinness takes home the match-ball after victory at Lisburn Ladies (Photo: Paul Harvey)

Northern Ireland international Caitlin McGuinness fired in a hat-trick as Cliftonville Ladies maintained their perfect start to the 2024 Women’s Premiership campaign with a 7-1 victory over Lisburn Ladies while Glentoran Women also put seven past Lisburn Rangers.

McGuinness opened the scoring after 22 minutes before Louise McDaniel doubled Cliftonville’s advantage, but the hosts struck back soon after through Rachel Kerr.

The Reds would then fire in five unanswered goals after the break – McGuinness grabbed her second in the 57th minute and moments later elder sister Kirsty got in on the action.

Caitlin rounded out a fine treble in the dying minutes of the game while Kirsty also added a second after Vicky Carleton had got her name on the scoresheet in the 70th minute.

Cliftonville stay second in the Premiership table on goal difference after the league’s top scorer Kerry Beattie brought her tally to 11 for the campaign by firing in a brace during Glentoran’s 7-1 success at Crewe Park.

Beattie opened the scoring in the 11th minute before the hosts did an admirable job of keeping the free-scoring Glens at bay until half-time.

The 22-year-old added her second from the penalty spot before Emily Wilson, Demi Vance, Aimee Kerr, Rachel Rogan and Kascie Weir all chipped in with goals. Ellie-Mae Dickson netted what proved to be a consolation for Lisburn Rangers.





Elsewhere, Derry City Women and Larne Women played out a goalless draw at the Brandywell with the hosts moving up one spot into fourth – they’ve played two more games than fifth-placed Linfield – while Larne are now sixth.