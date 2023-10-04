Callum Marshall recalled to Northern Ireland squad for UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers against San Marino and Slovenia

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 18-year-old made his senior debut against Denmark in June and was denied a memorable late equaliser after a prolonged VAR delay for an offside decision.

He was on the bench for West Ham’s EFL Cup clash with Lincoln City last month and is currently the top scorer in Premier League Two after netting 12 times in nine games this season for the Hammers youth side.

Marshall is one of four changes made by Michael O’Neill from their double-header defeats to Slovenia and Kazakhstan in September with Watford defender Jamal Lewis returning from injury.

Former Irish League stars Brad Lyons and Paul Smyth have retained their places while Shayne Lavery, Gavin Whyte and Ciaron Brown are not included after recently returning to club action.

Northern Ireland squad for UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers against San Marino and Slovenia:

Goalkeepers: Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Aarhus, on loan from Burnley), Conor Hazard (Plymouth Argyle), Luke Southwood (Cheltenham Town).

Defenders: Jonny Evans (Manchester United), Paddy McNair (Middlesbrough), Jamal Lewis (Watford, on loan from Newcastle United), Daniel Ballard (Sunderland), Trai Hume (Sunderland), Brodie Spencer (Motherwell, on loan from Huddersfield Town), Eoin Toal (Bolton Wanderers).

Midfielders: George Saville (Millwall), Jordan Thompson (Stoke City), Alistair McCann (Preston North End), Shea Charles (Southampton), Conor McMenamin (St Mirren), Isaac Price (Standard Liege), Paul Smyth (Queens Park Rangers), Matthew Kennedy (Kilmarnock), Paddy Lane (Portsmouth), Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock), Dale Taylor (Wycombe Wanderers, on loan from Nottingham Forest).