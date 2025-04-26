Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ciaran McGurgan will take his home club Annagh United into a third Premiership promotion bid next week aware of the in-house strengths driving the dream.

Having lost out to Portadown and Dungannon Swifts in past attempts to secure a spot at Irish League football’s top table, Annagh now face Carrick Rangers at home on Tuesday before an away date to decide who will claim that high-stakes place in the Premiership next season.

Stephen Murray’s goal in the closing stages proved decisive against Ards on Saturday at Tandragee Road – after a Joel Little penalty save – to provide the result required to cement that Carrick showdown.

Here’s the verdict of Annagh United manager Ciaran McGurgan:

Annagh United manager Ciaran McGurgan. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"I've said this numerous times...as much as it's about the players, there's a lot of work goes in over the background and off the pitch,” he said. "Those volunteers do the hard yards, the work people don't see and it's for them that we'll try to do it.

"It's a tightknit group, we've 20 going at the end of the season to Spain together and that's the type of group we have at this club.

"We're really, really close and we do a lot of that team-bonding to ensure the camaraderie is there.

"And, for me, I think camaraderie gets you 10 points a season.

"We've finished the season strong and that's all we can ask.

"We're now going in with freedom to hopefully cause an upset and get into the Premiership.

"We knew it wasn't going to be easy - it's the first time we've been able to beat Ards all season.

"They're well organised and John (Bailie, Ards boss) has done a good job.

"They made it very difficult for us.

"With 20 minutes to go it was hearts-in-our-mouths time when Ards had a penalty - but big Joel (Little) makes the save.

"It was a game-changing moment and from that we found a new lease of life.

"Thankfully then we got the goal.

"We'll take them whatever way they come...I think it was always going to be a scrappy goal to win.

"We're just delighted we've got over the line.

"I hate the term 'free one' but, at the end of the day, come Christmas time probably everyone had us written off.

"Even two or three weeks ago I don't think anyone gave us a mention, so to even get us into this position the boys should be very proud.

"But, look, we'll absolutely give it a rattle over Tuesday and Friday

"We didn't look like a team with momentum for 85 minutes today.

"But we've been in this position down to the wire four years, with in the play-off for three.

"So that experience helps settle heads and got us over the line.

"We used to have an award for 'Young Player of the Year' but I didn't think we do any more!

"We're full of experience so will, hopefully, give Carrick a good game.

"Carrick's plenty of experience - big-name players.