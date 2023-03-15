Lisburn-born Robinson has been at the Paisley side since February 2022 and is leading their charge towards a top-six finish alongside assistant manager and ex-Irish League star, Diarmuid O'Carroll.

Boyd-Munce has been without a club since leaving Middlesbrough at the end of January and said Robinson was a big reason behind his move to Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had quite a few offers but none of them felt 100%,” he told the club’s website. “As soon as I had my first day in here I called my mum and dad and told them I thought this was the one.

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson

"I came in to train for a few days and when I got here I was put at ease because it was a cracking dressing room. The boys made me feel so welcome and the levels and intensity at training were brilliant.

"The manager knows how to get the best out of players and I'm really looking forward to working with him. He didn't really need to make much of a sell. Because I know him and he knows me he just told me how it is and what he needs from me and that was it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I like to play. I wanted to come somewhere that I'm going to get the ball and there are players that want the ball. I want to play forward and control the game."

Having previously worked in the Northern Ireland youth set-up, Robinson is very aware of Boyd-Munce’s ability.

"It's a short-term contract for Caolan to prove himself,” he said.

"Caolan is a young international that I worked with previously as a young boy. He's technically very good. He's playing catch up fitness wise, but he has a great attitude and is someone that we feel if we can develop there may be something longer term for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're trying to fill the gap that we've had since Ethan [Erhahon] left. He's a similar type player to Ethan who I think we have missed.

"He can certainly be in the squad going forward and play 10/15 minutes in matches. But with the intensity we play at it might take him a bit of time to get up to speed.