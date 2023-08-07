The defender, who arrived from Ballymena United in January, scored either side of Nathaniel Ferris’ 23rd minute penalty as the Villagers marked their top-flight return in style with a 3-0 victory over Newry City.

While keeping the ball out of Loughgall’s net remains Loughran’s top priority, the 28-year-old also came into the current season with the aim of producing the goods at the other end too after failing to score as they won the Championship title last term.

He has wasted no time in correcting that and says the squad were full of belief heading to the Showgrounds given their recent success.

Caolan Loughran celebrates scoring a brace and Loughgall's third during their Sports Direct Premiership win over Newry City at Newry Showgrounds, Newry. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

"I had a word with myself because last year I missed a lot of chances after joining Loughgall in January,” he said. “The first job is to keep a clean sheet and defend but I was a bit disappointed that I didn't get a goal and I usually would get a few throughout the season.

"I set myself a target of a few this year so I'm happy.

"We fancied it (against Newry). We said the other night that we would come here with no fear and we're a very confident team.

"We came here with a lot of respect for Newry but no fear.

"A lot of the boys that performed last season have the chance to go again and that's key for a club like ours.

"There's belief there in the lads that we're good enough to step up to this level."

Dean Smith’s men have been putting in the hard yards during pre-season training and that paid dividends on Saturday as they comfortably dealt with everything the hosts threw at them.

Having kept 19 clean sheets last season and starting in similar fashion this time around, Loughran feels success could come from building solid foundations once again.

"It is going to be key,” he added. “Everyone is excited and flying at the start and it doesn't really level out until we're five or six games in.

"We work hard, are well drilled and prepared.

"We've been training Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday during pre-season so we know what we're at.