Joe Gormley’s simple “that’s my job” verdict on his record-breaking goals return may betray the full magic behind what is considered the most difficult art in football – but, thankfully, the striker’s captain and manager proved happy to expand on what makes Cliftonville’s cup hero so special.

On 289 occasions now Gormley has found the net for his beloved Reds and Sunday’s extra-time finish added another winner’s medal to his personal collection and another big moment on the big stage for one of Irish League football’s most spotlight-averse players.

Introduced as a substitute, Gormley made his mark to secure Cliftonville glory over Glentoran in the BetMcLean Cup final in front of a record 14,500-plus attendance.

Gormley scoring goals for Cliftonville, irrespective of the importance, may prove a familiar tale but Reds skipper Rory Hale highlighted an aspect beyond the routine in tribute to the talisman.

Cliftonville captain Rory Hale enjoying the celebrations on Sunday after victory over Glentoran in the BetMcLean Cup final. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press)

“We talk about Joe scoring goals but if you watch his movement for the goal...if you were a young player growing up from Northern Ireland or Belfast or wherever and you are not watching Joe Gormley at this moment in time there is something wrong with your head,” said Hale. “I know for a fact when Jim (Magilton, Cliftonville boss) brought him on the two (Glentoran) boys at the back are going ‘Jesus’.

"It is not because the ball is going to come in to him and he is going to pin you…it’s his movement that will absolutely murder them.

"When you see his movement for the goal he runs to go back stick and then runs in front and toe-pokes it in.

"It was absolutely amazing.

Magilton called the feared forward “low maintenance and high reward” and praised how “he will never tell you how much pain he's in or how uncomfortable he may be feeling and that's credit to him”.

For Gormley’s final word on his final-defining finish, he instead turned the focus away from attempts to break down the mechanics and opted to discuss the emotion.

"It means a lot to me...over the years I’ve had my kids with my partner and everything I do is for them,” said Gormley. “Having them come home and away every week is massive for me...I’m a family man and love my family to bits.

"Having my two boys and partner on the pitch at the end, it does mean a lot.

“I’ve always said if Cliftonville win I win, whether I play a minute or not...lucky enough Jim put me on and I was able to score the winner.

"Massive credit to the boys and Jim, he has put me in this season and I’ve, hopefully, repaid him with goals and I’ll try to continue to do so.

"I love Cliftonville...it’s my club, I’m a local boy from Ardoyne who over the years has fallen in love with the club that I play for and it means a lot to me.

“That’s my job to score goals...I feel confident that I’ll score goals and when the ball fell to me I was able to put it in the net.

“I believe I will score in every game I play...it’s down to the boys creating chances for me throughout my years at Cliftonville.”

Hale’s influence also extends beyond any single moment but past the midfielder’s mix of in-game intelligence and energy on show at Windsor Park, one sliding tackle provided a lift in the stands and on the pitch.

“I think the game swung all day...we controlled the first 15 and then Glentoran came into it and continued like that,” said Hale. “We were definitely at that period when the Glens were getting set-pieces and getting on top and it can just change in a second.

“Luckily for me it was that tackle I celebrated like a goal.

“It changed the momentum and then we got chances and then we dominated the last 20 minutes of the game and, bar that unbelievable save to keep out Joe, we wouldn’t have gone into extra-time.

“It was a good moment for me...I think I did the same last year in the Irish Cup final.