Carrick Rangers and Glenavon are both interested in making a summer move for Loughgall goalkeeper Nathan Gartside.

The News Letter understands that the Premiership pair have expressed their desire to acquire the services of Gartside, who was placed on the Villagers’ transfer list earlier this month but still has one year remaining on his current deal at Lakeview Park.

Gartside joined the County Armagh outfit from Cliftonville last summer after featuring in the 2023/24 Irish Cup final, coming on as an early substitute to help the Reds end their 45-year wait for competition glory by beating Linfield in extra-time at Windsor Park.

The 27-year-old has amassed significant experience having spent time across the water with Watford before signing for Derry City in 2018, enjoying four years at the League of Ireland Premier Division outfit.

Loughgall goalkeeper Nathan Gartside has attracted Premiership interest. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

Gartside made 46 Premiership appearances across two seasons at Solitude before joining Loughgall and played 36 times as they suffered top-flight relegation last term.

Despite dropping into the Championship, Gartside was one of Loughgall’s top performers – no goalkeeper made more saves (141) throughout the campaign and it now appears he will remain plying his trade in the top-flight next season with multiple interested parties.

A move to the Lurgan Blues would mark a reunion with manager Paddy McLaughlin, who brought Gartside to Cliftonville in 2022, but it’s believed a stumbling block in that potential transfer at this moment in time is the fact Glenavon currently have three senior goalkeepers on their books.

Gareth Deane, who joined from Coleraine in January 2024, is set to depart Mourneview Park this summer after being placed on the transfer list while Mark Byrne and Tadhg Ryan shared number one responsibilities for the latter part of last season.

Byrne signed a new long-term contract in January while former Derry City shot-stopper Ryan joined on an 18-month deal earlier this year.

Carrick are considered favourites for Gartside’s signature at this stage after confirming the departure of former Manchester City youth star Jack McIntyre on Saturday while Ross Glendinning is also set to leave the club.

Former Linfield goalkeeper Glendinning made 28 Premiership appearances last term but briefly found himself out of the team after McIntyre’s January arrival before being recalled for the final month, starting in both of Carrick’s play-off fixtures against Annagh United.

Gartside produced some of his best performances against Carrick last season, saving two penalties in December’s stalemate at Taylors Avenue and stopped another spot-kick in February’s 0-0 draw.