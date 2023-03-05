​McGuckin headed in the opener after 15 minutes, assisted by Maciulaitis before the 23-year-old netted twice in the second-half to further help Carrick’s bid for a European berth.

Former Northern Ireland youth international Maciulaitis joined Carrick from Loughgall in January and has scored three times in seven league games while McGuckin also has three to his name in the same time frame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘Gers have only lost two of those matches (against Linfield and Larne) and Irvine credited the pair for their all-round performances.

Emmett McGuckin opened the scoring for Carrick Rangers against Portadown

"They are both just really honest,” he said. “They'd chase a bag in the wind as you'd say!

"Their work-rate and levels of commitment are basically everything we ask for as staff and it's all you can ask for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They are giving us that in abundance and long may it continue because I'm a big believer that you get out what you put in and those two lads are certainly putting the work in.

"Two fantastic goals (from Nedas). The first one I don't think he even attempts if he isn't confident.

"That's been Nedas since he arrived at the club and the group have welcomed him in. He loves it and you can tell that by the way he's playing.

"Once he was put through for his second goal it was never in doubt because of the way he has been. Long may it continue because he has been top drawer since he came to the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For Nedas to be keeping James (McLaughlin) out of the team at the minute says it all.

"We know that we can take Nedas off for example and you're not weaker. He has been super.

"I know there was a lot interest in him in January and we're just over the moon that we got him and have him be a part of what we're trying to do.

"It looks like it has been the right fit and we will keep doing everything we can for Nedas and hopefully he continues on the way he has been."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad