Striker ​Emmett McGuckin scored twice – his fourth and fifth goals of the season – to end Carrick’s run of eight league games without a win but it was former Larne and Portadown defender Tilney that shone the brightest under the Friday night lights.

It was clear from minute one that the 25-year-old was in the mood, starting off with a couple of mazy runs and provided a constant threat down the left.

He set up McGuckin’s second after nut-megging Newry’s Stephen Moan before sending in a dangerous cross that his team-mate converted to ultimately seal the three points.

Carrick's Ben Tilney

Only two diving saves from Steven Maguire stopped Tilney capping off the perfect individual performance and if he can replicate that form going forward, the former MK Dons man will be the cause of many nightmares.

"He's a joke,” said Irvine. “He's so important to us and what we do.

"If we can stay in games and get Ben on the ball his delivery and his threat going forward is incredible. We're very lucky to have him at the club."

With manager Stuart King suspended after receiving a red card against Glenavon, Irvine was in charge for the second time this season (he also took control of the 0-0 draw against Larne on Boxing Day).

King was the most excitable “supporter” in the stadium, living and breathing every kick from the stands, along with the occasional outburst – which Irvine is more than used to.

"I'm used to it!" he said of King’s emotion. “I'm used to having him barking beside me.

"Stuart and I have a great relationship. We spoke thoroughly about what our plan was and what we needed to change.

"It was no different than having him on the line beside me."

It was further managerial experience for 38-year-old Irvine, who has been King’s right-hand man since being appointed as Carrick boss in June 2021.

He would have had to deliver some stern words at half-time, believing they “stole the lead” with Newry dominating and creating multiple chances they were made to rue not converting.

Carrick were much better in the second half, scoring immediately after the break and looked more assured, which helped them to break a winless run that started following their 2-0 defeat of Portadown on November 19.

"I managed the Under-20s and have been involved in Milk Cup teams and stuff like that so have a couple of years’ experience managing at intermediate rather than senior,” said Irvine. "I have all the respect of the players - that's never a doubt or question and that showed on the pitch.

"First half I think we should have been behind and I told the players at half-time that we had stolen the lead.

"In the second half, we were the better side and had the better chances.

"The goalkeeper makes a great save from Ben and Emmett's finishes were both clinical."