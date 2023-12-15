All Sections
Carrick Rangers bag all three points after victory over Ballymena at Showgrounds

Carrick Rangers pocketed all three points after clinching a 2-0 victory over Ballymena United the Showgrounds with goals from David Cushley and Danny Purkis.
By Sports Desk
Published 15th Dec 2023, 22:26 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 22:27 GMT
Ballymena created the best chance of the opening 15 minutes when Donal Rocks surged down the right wing to the by-line before cutting the ball back to Fraser Taylor, who sent his shot over the crossbar and spurned a golden opportunity to give the hosts the lead.

However, the visitors broke the deadlock just before the half-hour mark when Cushley fired home from the penalty spot.

The referee awarded the penalty after Scott Whiteside appeared to handle Curtis Allen’s attempted lob over Ballymena goalkeeper Sean O’Neill. Cushley stepped up and slotted home to give Carrick a 1-0 lead.

Carrick Rangers manager Stuart KingCarrick Rangers manager Stuart King
In a scrappy end to the first-half, Carrick almost doubled their advantage in added time when Purkis lifted his shot over the bar with the goal at his mercy.

Ballymena never seriously threatened Ross Glendinning in the Carrick goal and were second best in the opening 45 minutes.

After the break, clear-cut chances were at a premium although Purkis tested O’Neill from 25-yards with a thunderous shot.

With under 10 minutes to go, Ballymena missed a great opportunity to draw level when Isaac Westendorf only had Glendinning to beat from the six-yard line, but the Carrick goalkeeper was equal to the task.

Carrick doubled their tally in the final seconds, with Purkis angling a shot into the back of the net to seal the points.

