Purkis has penned a three-year deal with Carrick and discussed his ‘respect’ for Rangers boss King.

“I am absolutely delighted to sign for Carrick,” said Purkis. “Stuart and I have always had a lot of respect for each other, I had a great conversation with him and the chairman and they sold the club to me really well with their plans going forward both on-and-off the pitch.

"I can’t wait to get going now and play as many games as possible for Carrick this season.”

Danny Purkis has signed for Carrick Rangers. (Photo by Carrick Rangers FC)

The 28-year-old striker marks a fifth summer signing for Carrick.​

Purkis counts time spent at Glentoran, Glenavon, Ards, H&W Welders, Abbey Villa and East Belfast on his track record.

“Danny is someone we have tried to bring to the club since I have been in charge and his record last year, considering his actual game time, was up there with the best in the league," said King. "He is a proven goalscorer at this level and with his personal circumstances preventing him from continuing in full-time football, it was an ideal opportunity to bring him in.

“From our conversations over the past week or so it was clear that he wanted to come and add to our team.

"His signing is another massive statement of intent from our club in terms of our ambitions and the Board deserves immense credit for their support to my staff and I.”

In other Irish League news, Crusaders would be rewarded for Europa Conference League progress past Rosenborg with a tie against Hearts in the third qualifying round.

Yesterday’s draw served up a clash with either Gent or Zilina for the winners of Linfield and Pogon Szczecin.

Having been knocked out of the Champions League, Larne now face Ballkani knowing Gibraltar’s Lincoln Red Imps await if successful in the Europa Conference League.

Larne take on Ballkani tonight in Kosovo, with Linfield and Crusaders both preparing for Thursday’s Belfast home dates.

The Europa Conference League third qualifying round ties will take place over August 10 and 17.