Carrick Rangers boss Stuart King ticked off a managerial milestone on Tuesday evening as his side defeated Championship table-toppers Dundela 3-1 to book their spot in a County Antrim Shield semi-final against Glentoran.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Goals from David Cushley, Joe Crowe and an own goal helped the Loughview Leisure Arena progress to the last-four after Charlie Dornan’s 57th minute strike had briefly brought Dundela back onto level terms.

Carrick last won the County Antrim Shield in 1993 and progressing marks the first semi-final that King has led the ‘Gers to since taking over in June 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He made only two changes to the side that defeated Loughgall 4-3 on Saturday and King says reaching the semis is another step in the right direction.

Carrick Rangers manager Stuart King. PIC: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

"I haven't been in a big semi-final as a manager,” he told the club’s media channel. “The County Antrim Shield might get knocked but 90% of the biggest teams in the country play in it.

"We're now in a home semi-final and there was no way I was going to rest people tonight - it was too important to me.

"I want to win things and I'm a winner.

"It's important for the club and now we've got a massive game at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's something we haven't done since I've come to the club and it's going to be another big night for us against Glentoran.

"There's a lot of football to be played before that, but what we've done tonight has progressed the club again and that's what we're here to do."

Carrick have already picked up a win over Glentoran this season with Nedas Maciulaitis and Danny Purkis scoring in their 2-1 Premiership success last month.

That kickstarted what is currently a four game unbeaten run in all competitions and King is expecting another tough test against the Glens, who defeated Ards 2-0 on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's not going to be easy playing against one of the biggest clubs,” he added. “We know on our day we can get results and it's something that we can all look forward to now."