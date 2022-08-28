Carrick Rangers compound Linfield's woes

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Healy hoped his players would leave their blues behind them after being dumped out of Europe following a dramatic penalty shootout defeat to RFS at Windsor Park on Thursday night.

But they fell behind to a superb long-range effort from Andy Mitchell early in the first half.

Ethan Devine brought the visitors level again eight minutes into the second half, but it was the hosts who would go on and claim all three points.

Emmett McGuckin celebrates his winner for Carrick Rangers

Emmett McGuckin fired home at the second attempt after the Blues defence failed to deal with a long throw to compound their woes after a difficult few days.

Both sides had chances early on as Curtis Allen fired wide from a McGuckin knockdown, while at the other end Devine somehow headed wide from six yards.

Kirk Millar went close with a dinked effort before Mitchell fired his side in front in spectacular fashion with 13 minutes gone.

The home side won possession before the on-loan midfielder unleashed a powerful drive which flew past Chris Johns into the top corner.

The Blues were proving to be wasteful in front of goal as both Andrew Clarke and Devine again failed to really trouble Ross Glendinning despite finding themselves in good positions.

At the other end Allen forced Johns into a good save with a crisp, low drive.

Eight minutes after the restart Linfield drew themselves level.

A long ball forward from Johns was misjudged by the home defence as Devine took full advantage as he brought the ball down before firing past Glendinning from the angle.

To their credit though Stuart King's men kicked on again, and only a goal line clearance prevented them from retaking the lead following a 61st minute corner.

Two minutes later though they did get their noses back in front.

Ben Tilney's long throw into the Linfield box eventually dropped for McGuckin.

His initial effort struck Jamie Mulgrew, but it sat up nicely for the striker to smash into the roof of the net.

Robbie McDaid almost grabbed his first goal for Linfield following his summer move from Glentoran, but he fired over when it seemed likely he would score.