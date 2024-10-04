Carrick Rangers confirm experienced duo set to take interim charge for Cliftonville clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Carrick Rangers have confirmed first team players Curtis Allen and Mark Surgenor will take interim charge for Saturday’s Premiership clash with Cliftonville following Stuart King’s departure earlier this week.

The Loughview Leisure Arena outfit have lost their last nine consecutive matches across competitions, including eight in the league – a run which sees them sitting bottom of the table.

Experienced pair Allen and Surgenor, who have each amassed hundreds of Irish League appearances as players, will now try their hand at management with Carrick posting: “Mark Surgenor and Curtis Allen are set to take interim charge of the First Team for Saturday’s Sports Direct Premiership tie against Cliftonville.”

Carrick thanked King, who spent over three years in the Carrick dugout after arriving from Banbridge Town, for his services with chairman Peter Clarke saying: “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Stuart for his hard work, commitment and dedication throughout the last three years.

Curtis Allen will take interim charge of Carrick Rangers alongside Mark Surgenor. (Photo by Inpho/Stephen Hamilton)

"As his time as our manager comes to an end, we reflect fondly on the many successes he achieved during his time with us and are thankful for the progress made on the pitch under his direction.

“While making the mutual decision to part ways was not easy, it was agreed that it was ultimately in the best interests of both parties.

"Naturally, all of us at Carrick Rangers wish Stuart and his family well and look forward to welcoming them back to Taylors Avenue in the future.”

King also released his own statement on the club’s social media channels which read: “Obviously, my time at Carrick Rangers has come to an end. I would like to thank the Board for the opportunity to manage in the Premier League.

“Not many clubs would have taken a chance on a PIL manager so early in his management journey.

“When I took over, I told you that no one would work as hard and that I would progress the Club. I was demanding but I feel I have left the Club in a much better place with your help.

“The Club is special because of the people who work behind the scenes, the volunteers who don’t get noticed, if it’s the club chaplain, stewards, the men and women that look after the shop, cleaners, academy staff, admin and media team, I would like to thank you all for the help and support you have given me and the staff. Your time is vital to the Club and I really appreciated it.

“To the players, what a journey it’s been. Ups and downs but what we achieved together cannot be changed. Year on year breaking Club records and securing a European play-off spot. I was proud to lead you.