Carrick Rangers goalkeeper Jack McIntyre faces suspension after being charged by Irish FA over Cliftonville ball boy incident

Carrick Rangers goalkeeper Jack McIntyre faces a suspension after being charged by the Irish FA following an incident with a ball boy during their Premiership clash against Cliftonville at Solitude last month.

Cameras captured footage of what appeared to show one of the Cliftonville ball boys being pushed to the ground on March 22 with Carrick posting on their website two days later: “Carrick Rangers FC, and goalkeeper Jack McIntyre, wish to apologise for any distress caused as a result of an incident that took place on Saturday 22nd March at Solitude, in our Sports Direct Premiership tie against Cliftonville FC.

“In acknowledging any distress caused, the Club has made a donation to the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice, and will also endeavour to make contact with the ball tender and their family.

“Any internal disciplinary investigation will, in accordance with employment good practice, remain confidential between the employee and employer.”

Carrick Rangers goalkeeper Jack McIntyre pictured playing against Portadown last month. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

The 22-year-old goalkeeper has now been charged under Article 14.13 of the Irish FA’s Disciplinary Code, which reads: “A player or official who is reported for assault or battery of an opponent or any other person other than a match official will be sanctioned with a minimum 3 match standard suspension and a £100 fine imposed on their club.”

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) stated on March 24 that “police received a report of an assault at a football match in the Cliftonville Street area of north Belfast on Saturday, March 22” and enquiries at that time were ongoing.

Former Manchester City and Everton youngster McIntyre has been on the bench for Carrick’s two most recent league matches – split fixtures against the Reds and Portadown.