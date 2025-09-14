Carrick Rangers issue positive Paul Heatley update with Irish League legend 'recuperating at home with his family'

Carrick Rangers confirmed Paul Heatley is “currently recuperating at home with his family” after being discharged from hospital having collided with a perimeter wall during Saturday’s Premiership fixture against Bangor at Taylors Avenue.

The match was abandoned after 53 minutes when Irish League legend Heatley hit an advertising board attached to the wall which surrounds the pitch.

He was treated by medical professionals before being transported to hospital, and following a significant delay, referee Chris Morrison opted to not restart the match in Co Antrim.

The incident caused widespread concern around the Irish League with well wishes flooding in from across the country.

Carrick Ranger star Paul Heatley. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Carrick have now issued a positive update which read: “Carrick Rangers can confirm that Paul Heatley was discharged from Hospital late last night.

"He is currently recuperating at home with his family. Paul and Carrick Rangers would like to thank everyone involved with his care, and for all the messages of support.”

Carrick manager Stephen Baxter knew immediately the situation was serious and praised the quick work of medical staff for dealing with the incident.

“It’s something in football you don’t expect to see,” said Baxter. “We had a great game of football in the first half, but straight after half-time Paul unfortunately collided with the wall behind the goal.

“He banged his head quite seriously. Thank goodness there was a wooden board covering the wall.

“But I heard the thud of it from where I was in the dugout.

“I knew right away it was serious. He had a very bad split in the back of his head.

“The medical people worked with Paul for some time. The ambulance people got the neck brace on and looked after him.

“Thankfully, they got him off to hospital, and we’ll now await the outcome.

“I can’t speak highly enough of the medical people.

“It was understandable the game was called off because the game was stopped for over half an hour to allow Paul to be treated.”