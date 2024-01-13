Carrick Rangers manager Stuart King leaving Premiership top-six discussion to others ahead of Glenavon clash
The hosts, who sit eighth, are just two points behind Oran Kearney’s Coleraine, the current holders of the final top-six berth ahead of today’s trip to Glentoran, while a resurgent Glenavon under Stephen McDonnell are one point and league position further back.
Loughgall are another team in the entertaining race and head into a home clash with leaders Linfield sitting seventh and one point adrift of the Bannsiders.
With a potential European play-off spot up for grabs, the stakes are high, but King isn’t getting carried away.
"I have never mentioned top-six, he said. "When I took over we were relegation favourites so within two years people are talking about us finishing in the top-six.
"I will let others talk about that and this club isn't set-up yet for the top-six - let's be honest about it.
"We are the smallest club in the Premiership probably, maybe bar Loughgall, so anyone talking about the top six needs their head looked at.
"I want to be competitive and do better than what we did last year.
"This time last year we were knocked out by Ballymena in the Irish Cup.
"This time around we have got to the semi-final of the County Antrim Shield and we are competitive in the league.
"Hopefully we can keep kicking on."