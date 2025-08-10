It would have been easy for Carrick Rangers’ squad to feel sorry for themselves half an hour into their season opener at Crusaders on Saturday.

The Amber Army found themselves 3-0 behind with just over half an hour played as Fraser Bryden, Adam Brooks and Finley Thorndike all found the back of the net.

However, Stephen Baxter’s boys rolled their sleeves up and netted twice before the break to give themselves a lifeline as Jack Scott netted from the spot, before Daniel Gibson pounced from close range.

The turnaround was complete just four minutes in the second-half when Gibson converted from Paul Heatley’s pass.

Jack Scott converted two successful penalties in the eye-catching 4-3 victory against Crusaders

There would be a grandstand finish as the ‘Gers were awarded a second penalty of the afternoon in stoppage time, allowing Scott to successfully convert from 12 yards once again and seal an unlikely 4-3 win.

When asked if he’d ever been involved in a similar game, former Linfield ace Scott said: "Not that I'm aware of...but I think it shows the character we have in that changing room.

"To be 3-0 down in the first 30 minutes, getting that penalty I think was a real motivation to stay in the game.

"Obviously, we scored straight away and we felt we had the momentum going into half-time at 3-2.

"It wasn't great to be honest after half an hour...you're thinking 'this could be a long game'.

"We went away from the game plan for the first half an hour and we were running everywhere.

"When Crusaders scored their third, we finally stuck together, got our shape and stuck to the game plan.

"We might need to start doing that a lot earlier in games now!”

With regular goalscorers Gibson, Heatley and Adam Lecky on the pitch – it was a somewhat surprise to see Scott be selected as the penalty taker.

So, how did the full-back get chosen as the man to dispatch from 12 yards?

He replied: "On Thursday night at training, Nathan (Gartside) was doing a thing at training where if you score four past him, he'll buy you a Lucozade.

"I went in and stuck five by him and he did double-or-quits for me. "Walking up I was confident hitting the penalties and the gaffer pointed to me to hit them.

"It was great he put his trust in me and to stick them both away.

"I think the first one is a penalty, we could have had one before that.

"I think there's definitely two penalties there but the second we got, there's a handball in there.

"That's the rules of the game now as his hand was in an unnatural position.

"It's unfortunate but it's his hand, so it's a penalty."

Scott made his way to Taylors Avenue in the summer on a season-long loan from parent club Coleraine.

Next up for Baxter’s men is the visit of Glenavon next weekend.

"I'm looking to get as many games under my belt as I can,” he stated.

"I want to get sharp and play as many minutes as possible.

"Glenavon have brought in some good players, especially a few that I know.

"Corey Smith and Kyle McClelland who I played with at Coleraine are now there, so Paddy has signed some good players.