​The 23-year-old has played at this level previously, spending the 2019/20 season with Coleraine, where he scored once in 12 league appearances for the Bannsiders in a sole campaign before departing for Championship outfit Loughgall.

Now almost three years on and with a bagful of goals under his belt, the former Northern Ireland youth international feels “older, wiser, smarter” but perhaps most importantly, more confident that this time around he can make his mark on the top-flight.

"At Coleraine there was James McLaughlin, Eoin Bradley - they were all firing at that stage when I joined so it was hard to get minutes,” he recalls.

Nedas Maciulaitis celebrates scoring for Coleraine during his first Premiership stint

"I was cup-tied as well so I couldn't play in those competitions where I probably would have got my minutes.

"It didn't work out but you learn and move on. It was also confidence too. I feel stronger and better now and just want to kick on.

"It was a tough decision (to leave Loughgall) but I wanted to go and prove myself in the Premiership because I've had that opportunity in the past and it didn't work out.”

Carrick boss Stuart King was desperate to get Maciulaitis to Taylors Avenue, calling him “the best striker outside of the Premiership” when the move was announced in January.

"You want a manager who really wants you to come and play for him,” he added. "When I met up with him he had a clear goal and plan of where he wants to take Carrick and it all sounded positive.

"Other clubs were chatting to me but not showing that big interest, whereas Stuarty was straight in and told me what his plans were and where I fit in."

Life at Carrick has started well for Maciulaitis, scoring the winner in a recent 1-0 triumph over Ballymena United, and he’s looking forward to the biggest test of all today against leaders Larne.