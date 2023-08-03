Carrick Rangers youngster relishing Championship opportunity this season after loan move to Knockbreda

The 20-year-old midfielder made 29 Premiership appearances last season, mainly from the bench, as Stuart King’s side enjoyed a record-breaking campaign by collecting more top-flight points than ever before.

King has since signed Joe Crowe from Glentoran while Andy Mitchell has penned a permanent deal at the Loughview Leisure Arena, which resulted in Kalla moving to Knockbreda – who secured their second-tier status by winning a play-off against Ballymacash Rangers in June – on a season-long loan.

"With the likes of Joe Crowe coming in I could see that it was going to be unrealistic to expect to play every week so I had an idea that I wanted to go out on loan,” he said. “Stuarty mentioned it to me first but I had in the back of my mind I wanted to go.

Ronan Kalla of Carrick Rangers challenges Conor McMenamin of Glentoran during the match at Loughview Leisure Arena, Carrickfergus. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

"There were a couple of options but I had a chat with Colly (manager Colin McIIwrath) and I liked what he had to say. I knew some of the boys down there and I just felt attracted to Knockbreda."

Kalla was given opportunities to start against the likes of Cliftonville, Glentoran and Dungannon Swifts across competitions last term and says those experiences have helped him develop both on and off the pitch.

"It was brilliant,” he added. “I felt like last season has brought me on more as a man more than anything because you're involved and on a Saturday you've no option but to get up to the standard required or you'll fall behind.

"It has really boosted me as a player making those appearances and the experience of being there. It is holding me in good stead.

“I love working with Stuarty and feel like I have so much to learn from him. He is so enthusiastic and that's great for young players.

"Stuarty is a top manager. He'll be keeping an eye an on me which shows they are looking to develop players. It works out well for all parties."

Knockbreda have finished in the bottom three in each of the previous five seasons, escaping relegation by winning two consecutive play-offs (against Bangor in 2021/22 and Ballymacash in 2022/23) and start with a trip to Institute, who finished one spot above them last time out, on Saturday.

Kalla is ready for the Championship battle and is entering this new challenge with the aim of adding goals to his game.

"There are loads of good teams in it and looking at this Championship compared to other seasons, I don't think it has been stronger,” he said. “I'm really looking forward to it because it's not that big of a step down from the Premiership anymore so it's going to be a great challenge for me personally.

"If I can do it in the Championship then I won't be far off doing it in the Premiership I feel. It will be a really good tester for me.

"I would like to add goals to my game this season and that's something I'll really be focusing on. I want to hit 10+ goals in the Championship so that's my big aim.