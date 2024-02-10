Carrick's Ben Buchanan-Rolleston makes a tackle on Linfield's Kirk Millar during their 3-3 draw at Windsor Park earlier this season. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

The 22-year-old defender has impressed this season, starting in three of Carrick’s last five Premiership matches and has made 13 league appearances in total as the ‘Gers youth product was rewarded with a new deal alongside Josh Andrews, who is spending the second-half of this season on loan at Championship side Ards.

American businessman Michael Smith took over as majority shareholder in August with ambitious plans off the pitch while King is driving standards on it as he looks to guide Carrick to their highest-ever top-flight finish this season.

They sit eighth ahead of today’s trip to Glentoran, but are embroiled in a tight battle for a top-six spot – and a European play-off berth – with Coleraine, Loughgall, Glenavon and Dungannon Swifts.

Having reached the County Antrim Shield semi-final this term – where they were dumped out by the Glens – Buchanan-Rolleston is determined to help deliver success for a club he joined at the age of 17.

"I was delighted to sign a contract because I want to be part of the plans that the club have for the future,” he said. “You just don't know where it could potentially go.

"Carrick could be challenging for trophies down the line. It would be brilliant to play a role in that and it's something you dream of. Hopefully that comes to fruition within the next five to 10 years time or whenever it is.

"It's not going from being in the bottom-six to winning the league, that's never going to happen, you have to win cup competitions like the County Antrim Shield, League Cup, maybe an Irish Cup run and gradually progress up the league. That's the aim.

"We've had a steady increase over the last few years and hopefully we can push on towards the end of this season and keep it going.

"We're in a good position but we still need to push it over the line in the next 11 games. We have to get as many points as we can before the split and see where we are."

King has spoken in the past about his willingness to give young players their opportunity at Carrick and Buchanan-Rolleston admits he’s loved working with the former Linfield winger.

"Stuarty is always involved,” he added. “He would be involved with the reserves training at times and it shows how much he cares.

"He goes to watch the reserves and he really cares about the U20's team which is very important. It's brilliant working with him. His enthusiasm is great and he keeps a positive environment around the place.

"He loves the club and is determined to make them successful, which I believe he will do. He puts his heart and soul into everything he does. His positive attitude has a knock-on effect to all the players and it helps when you have a good dressing room."

Carrick have won their two previous league meetings against Glentoran this season, including a 3-2 victory comeback at The Oval in November where Buchanan-Rolleston played 90 minutes.

"We understand how difficult it is to go to The Oval and the Glens are in a good run of form at home at the moment,” he said. “We'll have to be at our best to get a result against them.

"Our last match there was a rollercoaster. We were down, equalised and then down again. The red card (for Patrick McClean) flipped the game.

"It was brilliant and you couldn't believe it at the time going from 2-1 down thinking there mightn't be much chance of turning it around, but we did and we've done that a few times this season.