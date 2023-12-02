Stuart King will line his Carrick Rangers side out against Loughgall at home this weekend looking for a league response to midweek cup pain.

Carrick Rangers boss Stuart King. (Photo by INPHO/Stephen Hamilton)

​King described his post-match reaction after Tuesday’s BetMcLean Cup defeat by 4-0 to Glentoran as “devastated” but is relishing the opportunity for a rapid response.

"We’ve been really competitive against a big team tonight but I’m devastated,” said King on the official Carrick social media platforms. "That’s the good thing about football...you can react really positively really quickly.

"I’ll see who’s available then, hopefully, come up with a gameplan to try and get a result.

"They’re above us in the league and we need to get a result.

"We’ve a lot of games coming forward now where potentially we can get a lot of points.”