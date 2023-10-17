​The Irish FA has responded to a list of concerns expressed by a supporters’ umbrella group following confirmation that Casement Park will host games at Euro 2028.

Northern Ireland fans with a banner in the stands ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying match at Windsor Park, Belfast. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

With Turkey having withdrawn its interest, last week Uefa confirmed that the 10 stadiums included in the sole remaining bid from the UK and Ireland – including the currently derelict west Belfast GAA site – will host the prestigious tournament.​

Although it is not yet clear if Northern Ireland will qualify for the finals, or fail to qualify but gain entry through ‘host country’ entitlement, many fans have expressed disappointment that the massive investment required will mainly benefit the GAA – not local football.

The Amalgamation of Official Northern Ireland Supporters Clubs (AONISC) has expressed a number of concerns around Casement Park, including the prospect of thousands of NI fans travelling in and out of the predominantly nationalist west Belfast area.

Casement Park has been derelict for a number of years

In a letter to the IFA, Gary McAllister, the chair of the AONISC, asked if a feasibility study was carried out to assess if it would be possible for the national stadium at Windsor Park to have its capacity temporarily increased to meet the minimum 30,000-seat requirement for major tournaments.

Mr McAllister has also questioned whether local football will reap any benefits from Euro 2028 beyond the actual tournament.

"We are asking what the legacy for local football will be, how does football in Northern Ireland benefit,” Mr McAllister said.

"It remains our view that football tournaments should be hosted by football stadia," Mr McAllister added.

As Northern Ireland prepared to face Slovenia in Belfast in a Euro 2024 qualifying match, the supporters’ spokesman confirmed the IFA has indicated a willingness to address concerns.

"We've received a formal reply and will comment further when it's appropriate," he said on behalf of the AONISC.

Uefa’s ratification of the UK and Ireland bid has led to renewed calls for the GAA to increase its contribution to reflect the spiralling cost of the repeatedly delayed Casement Park project.

Earlier this year, the GAA said the total cost of the project had risen to between “£112m and £140m – not including VAT,” up from an estimated £77.5m at the outset.

Discussing the hot topic online, the NI ‘Football Chatters’ blog has also questioned if there will be a post-Euro 2028 legacy for the local game.

“The ground will host Northern Ireland’s fixtures should Michael O’Neill’s men qualify, but for being a project that is expected to cost comfortably over £100m worth of what in large part will be public money to complete… scepticism in the air remains about whether Casement will be central of NI’s legacy at the tournament. Or, let alone that, if there is a legacy at all,” writer Lewis Bennett said.

During Saturday’s match against San Marino in Belfast, a number of fans engaged in anti-Casement Park chanting.