'Castle Juniors will always have a special place in my heart' - Irish League youngster thanks boyhood club after sealing dream move to Championship outfit Burnley
The 16-year-old, who has represented Northern Ireland U17s on four occasions, penned an initial two-year deal at Turf Moor alongside 11 other prospects as they embark on the next step of their professional football journey.
Savage made two Premiership appearances for Glenavon under Stephen McDonnell last season, coming off the bench in the closing weeks against Dungannon Swifts and Carrick Rangers, having joined the Lurgan Blues in 2023 after progressing through the ranks at Bangor-based Castle.
"Proud day for me and my family today as I sign for Burnley,” Savage posted on Instagram. “I am absolutely delighted to sign for this club.
"I would like to thank One Two Football Agency for all the hard work you all done for making this happen – I appreciate it a lot. I would also like to thank my boyhood club Castle Juniors as joining when I was a five-year-old boy to being there until 15 I met some amazing people and will always cherish my memories at Castle. I couldn’t thank everyone at Castle enough. Castle Juniors will always have a special place in my heart.
"Lastly, I would like to thank Glenavon for the past season as they gave me incredible experiences, which will stay with me for life. Also a big thank you to all the coaches and staff at Glenavon – couldn’t thank you all enough.”
Savage is represented by One Two Football Agency, which is ran by Brian Adair and former Northern Ireland international Keith Gillespie, and they added on Facebook: “An incredible footballer but ultimately what a person, and so proud of ya pal. Been an incredible 12 months, and best still to come. Always here for ya, enjoy the Journey.”
Savage had barely turned 16 when handed his Premiership debut by McDonnell, who admitted it was evident that the midfielder had a bright future – alongside a number of other youngsters at Mourneview Park.
"Troy has been in and around the first team quite a lot and it’s clear for everybody to see he’s a real talent,” he told Glenavon Media in April. “We have some top young players at the football club that are getting exposed to a lot of football.”
