CHAMPIONS: 13 top celebration pictures from Larne's Irish League title party

Larne’s Irish League title party kicked off on Saturday evening after a 5-0 victory over Coleraine to close out a memorable Sports Direct Premiership campaign.
By Patrick Van Dort
Published 27th Apr 2024, 23:17 BST

Having won a first Gibson Cup prize in the club’s 134-year history last season, Larne made it back-to-back league honours in style in 2024 and arrived at Inver Park this weekend with a commanding three-point lead over Linfield and goal difference superior by 17 before the final match.

With around 3,000 fans inside Inver Park happy to start the celebrations before a ball was kicked, Tiernan Lynch and his players waited until the final whistle confirmed Larne in top spot with 90 points from 38 league games.

We’ve selected 13 of the best images from Larne’s post-match trophy presentation and on-the-field fun:

Mexico-born Jaziel Orozco taking centre-stage during Larne's Irish League title celebrations at Inver Park

1. Dancing in the sun...

Mexico-born Jaziel Orozco taking centre-stage during Larne's Irish League title celebrations at Inver Park Photo: Andrew McCarroll

Photo Sales
Larne manager Tiernan Lynch with his league winner's medal

2. Manager and his medal...

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch with his league winner's medal Photo: INPHO/Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

Photo Sales
Lee Bonis was suspended for Saturday's game but put on his Larne kit for the post-game fun

3. Something to shout about...

Lee Bonis was suspended for Saturday's game but put on his Larne kit for the post-game fun Photo: INPHO/Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

Photo Sales
Levi Ives (left) and Chris Gallagher each with one hand on the Gibson Cup

4. Two with the trophy...

Levi Ives (left) and Chris Gallagher each with one hand on the Gibson Cup Photo: Andrew McCarroll

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LarneColeraineTiernan LynchLinfield