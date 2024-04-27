Having won a first Gibson Cup prize in the club’s 134-year history last season, Larne made it back-to-back league honours in style in 2024 and arrived at Inver Park this weekend with a commanding three-point lead over Linfield and goal difference superior by 17 before the final match.
With around 3,000 fans inside Inver Park happy to start the celebrations before a ball was kicked, Tiernan Lynch and his players waited until the final whistle confirmed Larne in top spot with 90 points from 38 league games.
We’ve selected 13 of the best images from Larne’s post-match trophy presentation and on-the-field fun: