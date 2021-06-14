Champions League and Europa Conference League draw details

Linfield will be Northern Ireland's representatives in the Champions League entering the competition in the first qualifying round.

KEY POINTS

- The draw will take place at 12:00 CET on Tuesday 15 June at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland

The draws take place from 12 noon on Tuesday

- The draw will be streamed live on the UEFA website

- Teams will be split evenly into two pots between seeded and unseeded teams

- Ties take place on 6/7 and 13/14 July

- The winners will progress to the second qualifying round (draw on June 16)

- Losing sides progress to the UEFA Europa Conference League Champions Path second qualifying round (draw on 16 June).

- The final will be played at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia

Coleraine, Glentoran and Larne will represent Northern Ireland in the newly-formed Europa Conference League.

KEY POINTS

- The opening draw for the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League will take place at 13:00 CET on Tuesday 15 June at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland

- The draw will be streamed live on the UEFA website

- In all 70 of the eventual 184 entrants will be involved in the first qualifying round

- Teams will be split evenly into two pots between seeded and unseeded teams

- The ties will be played on 8 and 15 July

- The winners will progress to the second qualifying round (draw on June 16)