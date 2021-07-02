Champions League: Linfield reveal streaming plans

The Blues are set to play in Lithuania next Tuesday, July 6, with kick-off at the LFF Stadium 6pm.

A club statement said: "Precise details will be announced when they are hopefully confirmed."

The club intends to live stream the second leg from Windsor Park on July 13 in partnership with http://247.tv.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Linfield take on Zalgiris Vilnius in the Champions League qualifying round next week. PICTURE: David Cavan

"Further details, including cost, will be provided closer to the time," the club confirmed.

READ MORE:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Irish and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Thank you,

Alistair Bushe