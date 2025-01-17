Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dundela manager Stephen Gourley believes January recruit Gerard Storey has the potential to “play higher again” and wants to help the former Portsmouth youngster achieve that ambition.

Storey started his senior career with Portadown before earning a move across the water to Pompey and has since enjoyed spells at Derry City, Cliftonville, Annagh United (loan), Lisburn Distillery (loan) and Newington.

The 22-year-old joined ex-Crusaders star Howard Beverland as a new arrival at Wilgar Park this month and made his Dundela debut during Tuesday’s Irish Cup fifth round defeat to Glenavon.

Gourley will hope that Storey’s addition can help further boost their Premiership promotion hopes with the East Belfast outfit sitting only two points adrift of second-placed Limavady United, who they face on Saturday afternoon, and still hold two matches in hand.

Dundela manager Stephen Gourley. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press)

"Everybody knows Howard Beverland,” Gourley told the club’s media channel. “His game time was limited at Bangor and Howard was easy to work with to be honest - he just wants an arm around him, playing football again and competing.

"I promised him that he'll get that here, he will enjoy it and he'll enjoy being around this group of lads.

"He has fitted in well, he's a seasoned pro and he's a massive addition to the group so we're delighted to get him on board.

"Gerard is another one who has played higher and he has been across the water for a spell. He's 22 now and he wants to give it a go.

"I think he could play higher again...we're going to give him the chance and if he comes in and does well it's up to him who wants him from that.

"Scott Adams was cup-tied (for Glenavon game) is in as well. Centre-half is an area we were struggling with and Jay (Magee) has been injured so we've strengthened in that area.

"I'm not saying we're finished yet but we're happy with the additions and a couple of guys have went the other way.

"Over the next couple of weeks we'll keep an eye on the market and see what's happening. There's always a lot of late movement, but we're happy at the minute.

"People say it's a good problem to have a full healthy squad but as a manager it's not a nice part of the job.