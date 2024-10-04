Championship captain with 'stick together' message as club 'plan to put things right' by climbing table
It was only last term when Newry were relegated from Northern Ireland’s top-flight but they’ve won just two of their opening nine league matches despite scoring more goals (17) than every other team outside of top-two H&W Welders (27) and Bangor (26).
The campaign hit a new low on Tuesday evening when they were defeated 5-1 by Premier Intermediate League outfit Dollingstown in the BetMcLean Cup first round, but Ball insists they’re doing everything they can to turn their fortunes around.
"I’d like to take this opportunity to tell our fans that we know recent performances and results have been extremely lacking and that has been made clear to us,” he said in a statement posted on the club’s social media channels. “We as a team take full responsibility and I’d like everyone to know we are working tirelessly in the background to do our very best to put things right.
"The support we receive week in week out has been tremendous. We know you are all hurting at the minute, as we as players are, but please stick together. We plan to put things right ASAP and get ourselves up the table.
"It’s been a privilege to wear the captain’s armband for Newry following in the footsteps of Engine (Darren King), one of Newry’s best ever! My job is to try and lead this team to success and collectively I firmly believe that will happen.
"Again, thank you for your continued support. We hope to produce something on Friday night that you can be proud of again.”
