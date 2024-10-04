Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newry City captain Steven Ball says they “plan to put things right” by climbing the Championship table after a disappointing start to the new season which currently sees them occupy 11th spot ahead of Friday’s clash with Ards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was only last term when Newry were relegated from Northern Ireland’s top-flight but they’ve won just two of their opening nine league matches despite scoring more goals (17) than every other team outside of top-two H&W Welders (27) and Bangor (26).

The campaign hit a new low on Tuesday evening when they were defeated 5-1 by Premier Intermediate League outfit Dollingstown in the BetMcLean Cup first round, but Ball insists they’re doing everything they can to turn their fortunes around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’d like to take this opportunity to tell our fans that we know recent performances and results have been extremely lacking and that has been made clear to us,” he said in a statement posted on the club’s social media channels. “We as a team take full responsibility and I’d like everyone to know we are working tirelessly in the background to do our very best to put things right.

Newry City captain Steven Ball. (Photo by INPHO/Phil Magowan/PressEye)

"The support we receive week in week out has been tremendous. We know you are all hurting at the minute, as we as players are, but please stick together. We plan to put things right ASAP and get ourselves up the table.

"It’s been a privilege to wear the captain’s armband for Newry following in the footsteps of Engine (Darren King), one of Newry’s best ever! My job is to try and lead this team to success and collectively I firmly believe that will happen.