Championship club 'absolutely thrilled' after confirming signing of former Linfield and Larne defender

Armagh City believe former Linfield and Larne defender Albert Watson will bring a “wealth of experience and leadership” after confirming his arrival at Holm Park.

Watson started his career at Ballymena United before moving to the Blues, where he won a Premiership and Irish Cup double under David Jeffrey in 2012 and was named their Player of the Year for his performances throughout that campaign.

He went on to enjoy spells at FC Edmonton and Icelandic outfit KR before briefly returning to Ballymena and then joined Larne in 2019, collecting another Gibson Cup crown as the Inver Reds sealed historic Irish League success.

The 39-year-old was most recently on the books of Carrick Rangers, departing Taylors Avenue at the end of last season, and also combines his playing duties with being a coach at Larne.

Albert Watson has joined Armagh City after leaving Carrick Rangers. (Photo by INPHO/Stephen Hamilton)

Watson will now play under former Ballymena team-mate Shea Campbell, who guided his hometown club City back into the Championship ahead of last season and successfully preserved their second-tier status.

"We’re delighted to announce the signing of Albert Watson!” the club posted. “With a wealth of experience and leadership, Albert is a massive addition to the squad as we gear up for the new season.

“The management team are absolutely thrilled and can’t wait to see Albert in action in the blue and black of Armagh City. Welcome to Holm Park, Albert!”

Watson’s arrival comes after City had confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Lewis Hunter, who most recently served as captain of Banbridge Town.

"Lewis joins an already talented goalkeeping group at the club, and his arrival will provide healthy competition and added depth in a key area of the squad,” the club said when announcing his signing. “His attitude and work ethic impressed during initial conversations, and we’re confident he will be a positive presence both on and off the pitch.