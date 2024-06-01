Armagh City have confirmed the return of Dale Montgomery. PIC: Armagh City FC

The transfer window is beginning to kick into gear ahead of the 2024/25 season and teams in the Championship are wasting no time in getting their business done.

Newly-promoted Armagh City have announced their first two summer arrivals with former Dungannon Swifts youngster Shea Conway returning to Holm Park after spending the 2022/23 campaign on-loan with the Eagles, where he won the club’s Player of the Year award.

Shea Campbell has also recruited ex-Newry City and Portadown midfielder Dale Montgomery as Armagh prepare for a first Championship campaign in seven years.

Montgomery spent last season with the Ports, joining after gaining further Premiership experience with Newry, and helped them win the Championship title, but was one of five players announced to depart Shamrock Park in May.

Having also spent time with Dungannon and Loughgall, 33-year-old Montgomery returns to his hometown club with Armagh saying “his experience will prove invaluable’.

"Dale Montgomery makes a welcome return to his hometown club from Portadown,” they posted. “He first joined Armagh City back in 2011.

"Last season, he helped Portadown win the Championship and with it promotion to the Premiership. His experience will prove invaluable. Welcome back Dale.”

Having already signed Michael Morgan and Marcus Murphy, Ballyclare Comrades have now added former Crusaders defender Corrie Burns to their squad ahead of next season.

The 20-year-old captained the Crues to U20 Premiership glory in 2022/23 and spent the first-half of last season on-loan at Ballymena United, making eight league appearances.

Meanwhile, Dundela confirmed 14 players have committed to the club for next season as they look to mount another title bid.

The Duns led the Championship race for long stretches of last season, but ultimately finished fifth in arguably the most competitive second-tier in years with only four points separating Stephen Gourley’s side and champions Portadown.

Captain Jay Magee, Charlie Dornan, Sam Dinu, Jake Corbett, Andy Hall, Mark Patton, Ian Fletcher, Lee Rea, Dale McGreery, Ewan Kelly, Matthew McClurg, Lewis Hunter, Michael Kerr and Jay Harvey have all signed new deals.

Elsewhere, Institute have signed 21-year-old full-back Matthew Walker from newly-promoted Limavady United.