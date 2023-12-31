Championship club announce signing of former Portsmouth, Cliftonville and Portadown winger

Championship club Annagh United have confirmed the signing of winger Eoin Teggart from Knockbreda ahead of the January transfer window opening on Monday.

The 21-year-old started his youth career with Cliftonville before securing a move across the water to Portsmouth, spending three years in their academy, during which time he was loaned back to the Reds.

Former Northern Ireland underage international Teggart then enjoyed spells with Portadown, Dundela, Loughgall and Knockbreda, who he joined this summer and made 16 appearances for the club who are currently sitting bottom of the Championship table.

"We are pleased to announce the signing of Eoin Teggart,” Annagh United posted on social media. “Welcome to the club Eoin.”

Eoin Teggart in action for Northern Ireland U17's against Greece in 2019. PIC: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Ciaran McGurgan’s side travel to The Oval to face Glentoran on Saturday in the Irish Cup fifth round.

Elsewhere, Loughgall announced that striker Jay Boyd’s short-term loan deal has come to an end and he’ll be returning to parent club Crusaders in January.

The 20-year-old scored four Premiership goals in 17 appearances for the league’s newcomers, who have enjoyed an impressive return to life in the top-flight and sit just one point adrift of sixth-placed Coleraine after their 3-1 success at the Showgrounds on Saturday.