News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Rain to batter UK as cold snap arrives - including first frost
UK citizen missing after Hamas attacks in Israel confirmed dead
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform

Championship club appoint former Newry City, Crusaders and Portadown star as new manager

Championship outfit Dergview have confirmed the appointment of former Newry City, Portadown, Dungannon Swifts and Crusaders defender Emmet Friars as their new manager.
By Johnny Morton
Published 12th Oct 2023, 09:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 38-year-old, who started his playing career in England with Notts County before returning to Northern Ireland in 2007, succeeds former boss Tommy Canning with Dergview sitting 11th in the table.

Ex-Northern Ireland international Ivan Sproule had taken interim charge of the team after Canning’s departure and turned their fortunes around, picking up consecutive league victories over Knockbreda and Bangor while only losing narrowly in extra-time to Glenavon in the BetMcLean League Cup earlier this month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Canning, who led the club to a top-six finish in his first full season and guided them to two North-West Senior Cup crowns, has since been appointed to Darren Murphy’s backroom staff at Finn Harps.

Most Popular
Dergview have confirmed the arrival of Emmet Friars as their new manager. PIC: Dergview FCDergview have confirmed the arrival of Emmet Friars as their new manager. PIC: Dergview FC
Dergview have confirmed the arrival of Emmet Friars as their new manager. PIC: Dergview FC

Friars was named U20s manager at former club Ballinamallard United in June 2021 and also served as Harry McConkey’s assistant manager with the first team after a coaching spell at Institute.

His first game in charge of Dergview will be Friday’s league clash away to Ballyclare Comrades before a maiden home match at Darragh Park against high-flyers Newington next weekend.

Related topics:Portadown