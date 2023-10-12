Championship club appoint former Newry City, Crusaders and Portadown star as new manager
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 38-year-old, who started his playing career in England with Notts County before returning to Northern Ireland in 2007, succeeds former boss Tommy Canning with Dergview sitting 11th in the table.
Ex-Northern Ireland international Ivan Sproule had taken interim charge of the team after Canning’s departure and turned their fortunes around, picking up consecutive league victories over Knockbreda and Bangor while only losing narrowly in extra-time to Glenavon in the BetMcLean League Cup earlier this month.
Canning, who led the club to a top-six finish in his first full season and guided them to two North-West Senior Cup crowns, has since been appointed to Darren Murphy’s backroom staff at Finn Harps.
Friars was named U20s manager at former club Ballinamallard United in June 2021 and also served as Harry McConkey’s assistant manager with the first team after a coaching spell at Institute.
His first game in charge of Dergview will be Friday’s league clash away to Ballyclare Comrades before a maiden home match at Darragh Park against high-flyers Newington next weekend.