Championship outfit Dergview have confirmed the appointment of former Newry City, Portadown, Dungannon Swifts and Crusaders defender Emmet Friars as their new manager.

The 38-year-old, who started his playing career in England with Notts County before returning to Northern Ireland in 2007, succeeds former boss Tommy Canning with Dergview sitting 11th in the table.

Ex-Northern Ireland international Ivan Sproule had taken interim charge of the team after Canning’s departure and turned their fortunes around, picking up consecutive league victories over Knockbreda and Bangor while only losing narrowly in extra-time to Glenavon in the BetMcLean League Cup earlier this month.

Canning, who led the club to a top-six finish in his first full season and guided them to two North-West Senior Cup crowns, has since been appointed to Darren Murphy’s backroom staff at Finn Harps.

Dergview have confirmed the arrival of Emmet Friars as their new manager. PIC: Dergview FC

Friars was named U20s manager at former club Ballinamallard United in June 2021 and also served as Harry McConkey’s assistant manager with the first team after a coaching spell at Institute.