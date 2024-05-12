Championship club confirm manager to remain in charge next season and announce first summer signing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After helping steer Ards clear of any potential Championship relegation trouble, the club have confirmed that manager John Bailie will remain in charge for next season and also announced their first summer signing.

Bailie, a former Ards captain who played 285 times for the club, returned for a second stint as manager in January following the departure of Matthew Tipton and ultimately secured a 10th-placed finish, ending the campaign 10 points ahead of Dergview, who lost their two-legged play-off against Armagh City on penalties.

Tipton’s last game in charge was a 3-2 December defeat to Institute before Daryl Phillips took over on an interim basis and guided Ards to a remarkable Irish Cup fifth round victory over Crusaders at Seaview.

Bailie then won three of 15 matches in the second-half of the season, but the Clandeboye Park outfit finished strongly by losing just one of their final five games in the split, which included a 5-0 victory over Ballinamallard United.

John Bailie will remain in charge of Ards for next season. PIC: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye.

"We're pleased to confirm John Bailie will stay on as first team manager for the the 2024/25 season,” the club posted on social media. “John rejoined the club as manager in January and steered the club clear of the relegation zone.”

They’ve also confirmed that Lee Newell, who joined in January from Newry City, Michael Ruddy and Ryan Arthur will stay at the club for next season while goalkeeper Marc Matthews has signed from Premiership outfit Glenavon.

The 22-year-old made two top-flight appearances for the Lurgan Blues during the 2022/23 season and has enjoyed loan spells in the second-tier at Dundela and Knockbreda.