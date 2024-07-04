Ex-Linfield star Mark Stafford has been named Ballinamallard United manager. PIC: INPHO/Brian Little

Championship club Ballinamallard United have confirmed the appointment of former Linfield star Mark Stafford as their new manager.

Stafford won four Irish League titles during a successful six-year stay at Windsor Park having arrived from hometown club Ballinamallard in 2015 and was part of three Irish Cup final squads, lifting the trophy in 2017.

He also provided Blues fans with some special European memories, scoring in consecutive weeks against Sutjeska Niksic and their famous 3-2 win at home to Qarabag as they reached the Europa League qualifying play-off round in 2019.

The 36-year-old, who confirmed his retirement from playing this summer, had been serving as assistant manager to Tommy Canning before the ex-Dergview boss resigned last month.

Stafford took temporary charge of Ballinamallard in October after Harry McConkey’s departure, winning three consecutive matches, but will now step into the Ferney Park hotseat on a permanent basis.

“As everyone will know I have a close affinity with the Mallards,” he said on the club’s Facebook page. “They provided me with the opportunity to progress my football career.

"I’m pleased to be back in the fold at Ferney and while management isn’t easy, everything in life has its challenges. I will give this challenging role the dedication it deserves.

"I look forward to being part of the Mallards family of players, management, officers, members, sponsors, volunteers and supporters.”

Chairman Tom Elliott added: “Mark Stafford needs no introduction to all at Ferney Park. He has been a dedicated and committed player and more recently coach, with a vast experience of the local game.

“We are delighted that Mark has taken on this role and look forward to him sharing his experience throughout the Club. I ask everyone around the Club and Community to give Mark their support in every way possible.”