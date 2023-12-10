Championship club Bangor have confirmed they are in talks about potential investment from a North American business group which could help them on their way to securing a dream Premiership return.

The Seasiders, who were promoted to the second-tier after winning last season’s Premier Intermediate League title, are enjoying a rise back through the Irish League pyramid having suffered relegation to the Ballymena & Provincial Intermediate League in 2017.

They were last in the top-flight back in 2008/09 and chairman Graham Bailie feels this outside investment could help take them to the next level of not only making it back to the Premiership, but also helping them compete when they get there.

“The board of directors have had early positive discussions with the group about investing in the club,” he said. “The investment group is encouraged by the facilities at Bangor FC, as well as our excellent academy and how the club is situated in a city with a large catchment area.

“Bangor FC has travelled a long way since the current board took control of the club in 2017, just after they had been relegated from the Northern Ireland Football League. But ultimately, we are aspiring to be the best club that we can be.

"We want, not only, to get into the Premiership, but also to challenge when we get there. With that in mind, we require investment and expertise to help take us to that next level.”

Members of the investment group will travel to Bangor on Tuesday for further discussions about the deal and Bailie insists supporters will have a voice throughout the process.

“The best interests of Bangor FC is the board’s highest priority,” he added. “We will only keep moving forward with talks, and take any potential proposal to our shareholders, if we believe they are favourable for the club.