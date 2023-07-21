The 26-year-old played back-up for most of last season to Kosovo international stopper Arijanet Muric as Vincent Kompany’s side strolled to the Championship title but looks to have slipped further down the pecking order after the Clarets confirmed James Trafford’s arrival from Manchester City on Friday in a deal that could reach £19million.

Lawrence Vigouroux also moved to Turf Moor on a free transfer from Leyton Orient earlier this summer.

Peacock-Farrell, who has played 39 times for Northern Ireland since making his debut in 2018, spent the 2021/22 season on-loan with Sheffield Wednesday in League One.

Northern Ireland’s Bailey Peacock-Farrell during a press conference ahead of UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers against Denmark and Kazakhstan. PIC: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

"Maybe yes, maybe no,” Munoz told YorkshireLive on the potential of bringing in Peacock-Farrell. “He is one of the 'keepers that we have on our list and I think he could be important for us.

"But you know it isn't easy. I try and give three or four options for each position and he's one. He's a very good 'keeper and if he can come with us then he can come with us but we'll see what happens."

Wednesday were promoted to the Championship last season via the play-offs and 18-year-old Northern Ireland youth international goalkeeper Pierce Charles – the younger brother of senior star Shea – has been given opportunities during pre-season.

They have also been linked with a move for former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Axel Werner, who is a free agent after leaving La Liga outfit Elche.