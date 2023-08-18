Still only 23, Holder missed the entirety of Ballinamallard’s 2022/23 campaign and before starting their opening game of the current Championship campaign against H&W Welders earlier this month, hadn’t made a senior appearance since October 2021.

Those injury setbacks only helped make last weekend’s brace in a 4-2 victory over Dergview even sweeter and he’s now looking to make up for lost time.

"I got the operation on my ACL in March 2022 but before that I had a broken jaw and also did ligaments in my shoulder so I've done it all now,” he said. “It was tough getting back from the ACL.

Alex Holder scored twice for Ballinamallard United last weekend. PIC: NIFL

"I was out for a very long time and had to do a lot of rehab. It takes a lot out of you getting back into it.

"It's really hard mentally as well as physically. It just seems so far away.

"When you first do the injury they tell you you've to wait the guts of a year to 14 months and you wonder how you'll ever be fit to go back to it.

"The time flies in too and you get closer, then you get into training and every wee bit helps it get better. It's definitely good to be back.

"I'm feeling fit now and definitely enjoying it.

"There's a good buzz about the team and there are a few boys that have left, but a few local boys that have joined and it's definitely a tighter squad numbers wise but I think that will help us if we can stay injury free."

Holder has had to bide his time to get back on the pitch but instantly rewarded the faith shown in him by boss Harry McConkey, who has been a constant source of support through tough times.

"He's been very supportive and always kept in contact with me,” added Holder. “He always kept an eye on how I was getting on through the operation and the club were very supportive in helping me out.

"I had a full pre-season this year which makes a massive difference.

"I was coming back towards the end of last season but I spoke to Harry and we thought it would be best to wait to get a full pre-season under my belt and that has helped me get off to a good start."

Holder will be looking to play his part in extending their winning run on Saturday when Ballinamallard host Knockbreda.

"We've scored six but also conceded six so that's something we'll have to tighten up on,” he said. "We had a good start against Welders and were 2-0 up but threw it away.

"Last week we played well so hopefully we can get another win because momentum means a lot in this league.