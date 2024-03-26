Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Serbia’s first-half dominance had been rewarded with a goal from Stefan Mitrovic six minutes before the break, but Tommy Wright’s side were much brighter after the break.

Allen levelled in the 56th minute before Farquhar headed what proved to be the winner, 19 minutes from time – lifting Northern Ireland up to fourth in Group F while Serbia remain five points behind second-placed England, having played a game more.

Serbia kept Northern Ireland under pressure for much of the first half, with Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Pierce Charles – brother of senior international Shea – doing well to deny Vanja Vlahovic following a defensive mistake 16 minutes in before Aljosa Vasic headed a good chance over.

Northern Ireland U21 manager Tommy Wright

The pressure finally paid off in the 40th minute when a neat pass from Aleksa Matic put Mitrovic through on goal. Charles was quickly out to meet him, but the Serbian’s shot clipped the goalkeeper and looped into the net.

Northern Ireland had a chance to level just before the break, but Farquhar headed wide from his Crystal Palace team-mate Justin Devenny’s free-kick.

But the visitors were back on level terms 11 minutes into the second half with their best move of the match.

Devenny played a diagonal ball from the left and Allen did not need to break stride as he met it at the back post to slot home.

Vlahovic went close to an immediate response but scooped over from Mitrovic’s cross in front of goal, and Northern Ireland made the most of the let off as Farquhar got up to meet Devenny’s corner and send a looping head over the reach of Vejlko Ilic.