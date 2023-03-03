Well, we have put this to the test.

Giving the model the current league standings, points each of the top-six teams are currently on, how many matches they have left in the season, average points per game, average goals scored per game, average goals conceded per game and taking into account the post-split match-ups that will see each team play each other, it supplied us with a prediction for the final table.

Here are the results:

Linfield celebrate winning the Danske Bank Premiership last season

Champions: Larne

Larne fans will be delighted to know that AI believes they will be able to convert their current six-point lead at the summit into a very first top-flight league title.

It has been a record-breaking campaign for the Inver Reds with Tiernan Lynch’s men picking up more Premiership points (68), wins (21), clean sheets (19) and away victories (11) than ever before.

ChatGPT predicts they will finish on between 74-77 points as they look to add to their silverware haul which already includes a County Antrim Shield, while they are still in the Irish Cup.

Second: Cliftonville

Cliftonville are Larne’s nearest challengers on paper and their home form means they will be a threat until the end with Paddy McLaughlin’s side the only team yet to lose on home turf this season.

They are predicted to have a points ceiling of 71, which is nine more from their eight matches, but will undoubtedly have their sights set on more.

The Reds sit fifth in the away form table currently, conceding more on the road than any other top-six team to this point, and face trips to both Crusaders and Newry City before the split.

Third: Linfield

The Blues have won the league title for the past four seasons and five times in total under David Healy, but could that run be coming to an end?

They have a seven-point gap to claw back on leaders Larne and while no team has scored more league goals this season, AI predicts they will fall just short on 70 points.

A win at Inver Park in their crunch clash on Tuesday night could make all the difference and they have the experience required to get over the line at this stage of the season.

Fourth: Glentoran

Rodney McAree has more than steadied the ship at Glentoran since taking over from Mick McDermott in January, only losing one of nine matches in charge, but defeat to Cliftonville followed by a goalless draw against Glenavon has dented their title hopes.

They have 10 matches left to play (compared to the eight of their opposition) with all five of their pre-split league games coming against teams currently sitting in the bottom-six.

It gives them an opportunity to bank crucial points and their predicted final tally of 69 (which is another 17 on their current haul) feels a tad low.

Fifth: Crusaders

Crusaders have been elite at Seaview this season, picking up more home points than any other team (40) and netting a league-high 40 goals in the process, but it’s their away form that could see them fall short.

In stark contrast to their home haul, the Crues have only collected 17 points from 15 games on the road (four wins, five draws, six defeats) and scored fewer goals (18) than all of their top-six rivals.

Their three pre-split games see them take on Cliftonville (H), Portadown (A) and Carrick Rangers (H).

Sixth: Coleraine

Over the last 15 league matches, only Linfield (32) have picked up more points than Coleraine (31) who enjoyed a magical unbeaten run, but collecting just seven from their last five outings means ChatGPT puts them in sixth on 64 points.

They have games against Ballymena United and Glenavon either side of their Irish League Cup final with Linfield next Sunday as they look to regain their form of a few weeks ago.

Their solid defence could propel them higher. Only Larne and Linfield have kept more home clean sheets while the Blues are the only outfit to have more shutouts on the road.